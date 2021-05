HARRISBURG, Pa. — Every parent's worst nightmare is their child hurting themselves or someone else because they got into something they shouldn't have been playing with. In February, a 10-year-old boy in Swatara Township, Dauphin County, found his parent's revolver on the top shelf of their bedroom closet, and in playing with it, shot his 12-year-old brother in the head. All other guns in the home were locked away and had safety locks. Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said the revolver was not locked away because it didn't fit the parents' gun safe.