Kamala Harris may be making moves as Vice President, but it seems her stepdaughter Ella Emhoff is doing the same. Kamala Harris Celebrates Her Stepdaughter’s Graduation. Kamala, for her part, has been praised for stepping up to the plate in light of President Joe Biden’s continual decline in health. The latter can no longer conceal his struggles with various media gaffes showing the president suffering from memory problems and a lack of wherewithal. That is why Kamala has been touted as a future president, and this sense of aspiration runs in the family.