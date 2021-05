Existing home sales tumbled last month. This according to a report from the National Association of Realtors out earlier today. Here are the numbers:. Sales fell almost 3% last month. That’s the third consecutive month of declines. But it’s not just sales that have slumped. It’s also the supply. That’s down 20%. That means there were only a little more than 1.1 million homes on the market. That’s still better than last year. Sales are almost 34% higher than a year ago. Of course that was in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.