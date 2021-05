The recent violence in the Palestinian Gaza Strip — firmly ruled by Hamas terrorists — should surprise no one. Gaza is a hotbed of terrorist activity and the Hamas dictators there are irreconcilably opposed to Israel’s existence. Home to an impoverished population, Gaza’s dysfunctional government is essentially a criminal cartel. If not for the surreptitious provision of military supplies and financial support from governments that seek Israel’s demise and oppose its existence as a state, Hamas would collapse.