FRANKLIN LIVING— When her son Rhett was about to turn 1 year old in 2015, Aymee Gandy began planning a massive birthday celebration. The 37-year-old knew she wanted to go all out, but when it came to the cake, she started seeing dollar signs. With the expense of a large cake proving prohibitive, but her vision for the “Rhett in One-derland” cake clear in her mind, the lifelong home baker had a revelation. “I decided, ‘I think I can do that.’”