Saint George, UT

Wind-fueled fire that burned 5 St. George homes Friday contained

By Ashley Fredde, KSL.com
ksl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleST. GEORGE — A wind-fueled fire that burned five houses and a field near the intersection of 300 West and Diagonal Street Police has been contained, said St. George police. At about 3:50 p.m. multiple agencies, including city and electrical workers from St. George and police and fire crews were on scene attempting to contain the blaze which was "not under control" at the time, said St. George police spokesperson Tiffany Mitchell.

