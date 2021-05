Women, as much as any other demographic in Afghanistan, have a pressing interest in ensuring a just and sustainable peace in their country after fighting hard for their rights for the past 20 years. And yet there are just four female government negotiators representing women’s interests involved in the current peace talks taking place in Doha, Qatar between the Taliban and the Afghanistan government and in upcoming talks in Istanbul. This illustrates a brazen disregard for the rights of women and marginalized communities, especially since the Taliban and its various satellite factions are routinely carrying out targeted killings of women, political...