Transitions For Senior Living owners and senior care advocates Sharon and Jeff Balleau know it’s a daunting challenge to find a senior living community and want to help. Founded in 2012, Transitions For Senior Living offers free, unbiased guidance to seniors and their families as they look for care options and transition to senior living. The company’s personalized service takes into account clients’ physical, cognitive, financial and social needs, and then recommends the best independent, assisted, memory care or skilled nursing community options. They also educate families and connect them with trusted resources.