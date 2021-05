EDMONTON, AB - Just seven games into his National Hockey League career, forward Ryan McLeod is being tasked with assignments that some veterans don't receive. The Oilers centre, recalled from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors on April 18, is yet to register his first career NHL point but saw over two minutes of ice time on the power play and penalty kill Thursday versus the Vancouver Canucks. McLeod led the rush on several breakouts, manned the left half-wall on the second power-play unit and also helped the team stay spotless shorthanded by going 4-for-4 on the kill.