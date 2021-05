May 9—The Chi-Hi softball team saw plenty of what it wanted to see on Saturday — high-caliber competition. The Cardinals went 2-1 across three games at its home invitational at Casper Park, opening the day with a 14-4 win over Middleton before falling to eventual tournament champion Superior 4-3. Chi-Hi bounced back to pull away from Watertown 13-6 in the final game of the day.