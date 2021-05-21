newsbreak-logo
WATCH NOW: Snoop Dogg cancels Rock Fest performance, replaced by Corey Taylor + other lineup changes

By Parker Reed
Chippewa Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few big changes have been made to an important music festival to keep the event alive amid a worldwide pandemic. Rock Fest is a rock/metal annual music festival held every July in Cadott. The festival took 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but prior to Friday, the 2021 festival lineup included big-name artists such as Rob Zombie, Staind, Limp Bizkit, Korn, Danzig and Snoop Dogg. The biggest change the festival announced via social media Friday was the cancelation of Snoop Dogg’s performance, as all of his 2021 tour dates have been postponed to 2022. Snoop Dogg was promptly replaced by Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman, Corey Taylor.

