The 2021 Toyota Supra has some nifty gizmos inside, and Tommy is going to show you all of them. Like the past few years, the 2021 Toyota Supra has caused a bit of an uproar in the office. It has been called a Japanese BMW (which it is – no insult there), difficult to look at, and an 8/10ths car that’s missing a manual transmission options. On top of that, the taller members of our crew found it uncomfortable. Still, it is a beast of a car that handles beautifully.