DopeOnigiri Drops Japanese Artist Mix for the ‘DJcity Podcast’

By Lukasz Bielawski
djcity.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDJcity Japan member DopeOnigiri, also known as DJ OKI, shines a spotlight on Japanese music on this installment of the DJcity Podcast. DopeOnigiri was the 2015 Red Bull Music 3Style University Japan Champion. He is currently the tour DJ for Japanese American artist MIYACHI. You can catch DopeOnigiri spinning at his residencies at the A-life and WREP nightclubs in Tokyo.

news.djcity.com
