DopeOnigiri Drops Japanese Artist Mix for the ‘DJcity Podcast’

Japanese electronic dance music has grown a lot in the last years. It has become a big part of daily life in Japan and has reached many clubbers all over the world. Think about one of the major reasons that it’s become so popular all these years is because of the many talented youngsters who have emerged from this music. They have gone from being fans of the more traditional forms of music to something a little bit more experimental. If you haven’t taken notice yet, there is a good chance that you might just be listening to a variation of this in the clubs today.