The life cycle of sea turtles is a fascinating journey. From day dot they’re up against it, battling out of the sand and madly flapping to the water before they get scooped up by a predatory bird. It's thought only one in 1,000 survive. What happens next has been something of a mystery for marine science, as young turtles aren't often spotted at sea and seem to disappear until they return to the same beach they hatched on to lay their eggs as adults. It's thought an unusual bacteria may enable them to do this, using the Earth's magnetic field to navigate.