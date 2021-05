DuPage County Historical Museum was one of 24 DuPage County not-for-profit organizations with a program related to the arts to receive a grant through DuPage Foundation’s most recent COVID-19 Response Fund grant program. The $15,000 grant is intended to help the Museum with essential expenses including utilities and full time staff payroll from the onset of COVID-19 to the end of the year. The grant was made possible by advocacy from Arts DuPage, DuPage Foundation's initiative for all things art in DuPage County.