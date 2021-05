Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning 5/20/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Florida Panthers will meet with the Tampa Bay Lightning in NHL action in Amalie Arena, Tampa, on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 6:30 PM (EDT). Florida must win their next game to reclaim control of the series, or the series will be over early. The Florida Panthers had an outstanding defense this season, permitting only 2.7 goals per game, with MacKenzie Weegar leading the team with 4.4 defensive score shares. Unfortunately, the Panthers’ defense’s inherent problems were highlighted in the first game, as the squad surrendered five goals and a lot of open ice and open shots. Florida is 2nd at 37-14 in the Central Division.