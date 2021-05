When you’re at school in France, everyone learns about ancient Greek, Roman and Egyptian civilisations, and you often start to be obsessed with one. If you liked sports and organisation, you probably loved Rome; if you liked politics and philosophy, you probably favoured Greece; and if you liked animals, mystery, illustration and fantasy you might be more drawn to Egypt. I loved the Egyptian gods who were half-human, half-animal; the mythology; the statues – the sphinxes and the obelisks – and the architecture. One book I particularly loved featured a huge picture of a temple built into the mountain: the temple of Hatshepsut, at Deir el-Bahri on the West Bank in Luxor. As it emerged from a piece of rock, I saw something so special in the transition from something very raw to something very finished.