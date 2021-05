EL PASO, Texas - Paul Benavides never pushed pole vaulting on his son Paulo. Honestly, he didn’t have to. “He kinda found some old tapes in the closet one time, some VHS tapes that type of stuff," says a modest Paul, who after a collegiate pole vaulting career at UTEP and New Mexico set 12 records for Mexican National Team. "He popped them in, and I said 'Oh you don't need to look at that stuff."