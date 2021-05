Paid time off gives hourly workers incentive to get COVID-19 shots. With Americans across the nation becoming eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, Children of America (COA), is supporting their employees to get vaccinated by paying up to four hours to get their shots. "We want to remove all obstacles for our team when it comes to getting vaccinated and make sure that our team members do not have to choose between earning an income and protecting their well-being. We are offering them hourly pay whether they get their shots during scheduled work time, after hours, or on the weekend" says, Children of America, CEO, Ted Hockenberry.