The CW has shared photos for the May 25 episode of Superman & Lois “Man of Steel.” A description of the episode can be found here. The photos showcase a meeting between Lois and Luthor who met in episode 5 at the diner; Lois said if he had any information for her about Morgan Edge, to reach out. Clark looks to be helping Jordan get a handle on his powers. On the other hand, Jonathan is seen at school with Sarah and they both look a bit defeated.