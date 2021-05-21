STATE AGENCIES SHUT DOWN ILLEGAL PILL MANUFACTURING OPERATION IN TULSA
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) and the Alcoholic Beverage Law Enforcement Commission (ABLE) have shut down a large illegal pill manufacturing operation in Tulsa. On January 6th, 2021, ABLE Agents were performing an inspection at a Liquor Store at 6318 S. Peoria when they discovered evidence of possible illegal drug activity. OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward says Agents from OBN were notified by ABLE, responded to the location and confirmed the presence of an illegal drug lab.okwnews.com