Apologies to all the Hiddels-fans out there, but as far as I’m concerned, the long-awaited return this week of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is THE Disney+ event of the summer. Yes, I know it’s still early May, but Tim Federle’s joyfully audacious musical teen dramedy was so dang hot in its debut season, it was going to feel like the first day of summer no matter when the second season dropped. That production slowdowns due to the pandemic pushed it even this close to the actual start of summer is just icing on the musical theater cake.