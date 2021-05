It’s the day Madison Jarocha has been waiting for. But her short walk across the stage to get her bachelor’s degree in nursing has been a long journey. “When I was about 15 or 16, I ended up getting hospitalized and I was in and out of the hospital since I was like that age and I was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease,” she said. “And so I went into nursing because I wanted to help people in the way that the nurses that I had helped me.”