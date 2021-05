Will Power, the 2018 Indianapolis 500 champion, is at risk of missing this year’s race after failing to lock in a spot in the field during qualifying Saturday. Power’s best qualifying speed of 229.228 mph over four laps at the 2.5-mile oval wasn’t enough to clinch a top-30 place. He will attempt to earn one of three remaining spots Sunday, along with Sage Karam, Simona De Silvestro, Charlie Kimball and RC Enerson.