Giavara, Ivanov Set For NCAA Individual Championships
ORLANDO, Fla. – California women's tennis sophomores Haley Giavara and Valentina Ivanov return to action in the upcoming NCAA individual tournaments at the USTA National Campus. Giavara opens the NCAA Singles Championship on Sunday, while the duo of Ivanov and Giavara starts the NCAA Doubles Championship on Monday. The NCAA will reveal the draws for the 64-player singles field and the 32-team doubles field, along with match times, on Saturday.calbears.com