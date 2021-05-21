Giavara, Ivanov Set For NCAA Individual Championships

The Rainbow Warriors cruised their way through the NCAA Championships, sweeping number two BYU in three sets for the program’s first NCAA Championship. There will always be a question mark around 2020, a year that ended in a dramatic split between UH and BYU at the Stan Sheriff. The ‘Bows proved the loss to UCSD in the Big West tournament was just a fluke, and tossed aside the Cougars in sets of 25-21, 25-19, and a dominant 25-16 final set.