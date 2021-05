BATAVIA — The winner of this year’s Batavia High School Mr. Batavia contest is Faraz Idrees, Mr. Batavia Advisor Lisa Robinson said Thursday night. The link to watch the contest is: https://youtu.be/7AeVcEwJJjU. The charity Idrees was competing on behalf of, Anna’s Wish, will receive 50% of the donations. Sean Pies, who finished second in the Mr. Batavia contest, was competing on behalf of The Dave McCarthy Foundation and Jonah Epps, who placed third, for The Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation. The Dave McCarthy and Michael Napoleone foundations will each receive 25% of the donations to this year’s contest.