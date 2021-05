Christina Moylan to transition to former Role in HSHP; Samm Swarts appointed assistant director of emergency preparedness and response. We have finally reached the finish line of what has truly been an extraordinary academic year in the history of Ithaca College. There is so much we have learned from the challenges of this past year, perhaps most importantly the incredible feats we can accomplish when we all work together. Throughout this time, each and every one of us has stepped up in their own way to help us collectively navigate through the unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the forefront of this monumental effort has been the steadfast leadership and dedication of Christina Moylan.