A-listers did not disappoint at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. While this year's award season has been spread out over many months during the pandemic, that didn't stop some of our favorite musicians from going all out on the red carpet. Let's start off with this year's host, Nick Jonas, shall we? The singer walked the red carpet wearing a bright-green Fendi suit with a black tank top peeking out from underneath. He posed with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, who opted for a sexy, sheer Dolce & Gabbana dress that came with a thigh-high slit. Nick wasn't the only one who got the color memo. Alicia Keys made an appearance wearing a jaw-dropping pink Valentino crop top, trousers, and cape set that was so stunning!