DK Metcalf did not run fast enough in the 100 meters Sunday to advance to the finals of the USA Track and Field Golden Games and Distance Open. But the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver fared better than some expected for an NFL player competing against professional sprinters. Metcalf's time of 10.37 seconds was last among the nine sprinters in his heat and 15th of 17 who competed in the first two heats. American Isiaah Young had the fastest time of the first two heats with a time of 10.09.