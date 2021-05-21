newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

CDC reminds people not to ‘kiss or snuggle backyard poultry’ due to salmonella risk

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fltC5_0a7c4CYe00

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned people to wash their hands after touching backyard poultry as they investigate a multistate salmonella outbreak.

In a notice published Thursday, officials said they were investigating 163 salmonella cases in 43 states which appeared to be linked to backyard poultry. The illnesses have led to 34 hospitalizations, according to the CDC.

Officials warned that people “can get sick from touching … backyard poultry or anything in their environment” and then touching their mouths or food.

“Backyard poultry, like chicken and ducks, can carry salmonella germs even if they look healthy and clean,” according to the CDC. “These germs can easily spread to anything in the areas where they live and roam.”

Officials recommended that people who have backyard poultry always wash their hands with soap and water immediately after touching the birds, their eggs or anything in the area where they live. They said children should always be supervised around backyard poultry to ensure they’re washing their hands appropriately. Children under 5 years of age should not touch backyard poultry, as young children are more likely to get sick from salmonella, according to the CDC.

Further, officials said eggs should be collected often and cracked eggs should be tossed as a precaution. Dirt on the eggs should be rubbed off with either fine sandpaper, a brush, or a cloth and not washed, as washing the eggs “can pull germs into the egg.”

“Don’t kiss or snuggle backyard poultry, and don’t eat or drink around them,” CDC officials added.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days, officials said.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Salmonella Outbreak#Disease Control#Disease Prevention#Water Treatment#Salmonella Germs#Backyard Poultry#Snuggle Backyard#Cdc Officials#Eggs#Symptoms#People#Soap#Dirt#Environment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Public Health
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsNBC San Diego

CDC Investigating Heart Problems in Few Young Vaccine Recipients

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into reports that a very small number of teenagers and young adults who got the COVID-19 vaccine may have experienced heart problems. CDC officials posted guidance on its website for doctors to be alert to unusual heart symptoms called “myocarditis” among...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
WGAU

COVID testing’s value shrinks as vaccines beat back virus

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Federal health officials’ new, more relaxed recommendations on masks have all but eclipsed another major change in guidance from the government: Fully vaccinated Americans can largely skip getting tested for the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that most people who...
AgriculturePosted by
WITF

Don’t kiss your chickens, the CDC says in a salmonella warning

(Washington)–As egg prices soared and pandemic isolation grew, many Americans moved from co-op to coop and became chicken owners. But people with chickens in their backyards should think twice about giving them a peck. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people to refrain from snuggling with backyard...
Pet ServicesThrillist

Cat Food Is Being Recalled Over Potential Salmonella Contamination

Natural Balance is recalling two cat food products due to the potential for salmonella contamination. The company initiated the recall after a surveillance sample from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture detected the bacteria. The announcement, shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), says the potentially contaminated products were distributed nationwide. However, the recalled cat food has not yet been linked to any illnesses in pets.
AgricultureLifehacker

It's Your Mouth, But Please Stop Kissing Poultry, CDC Says

Look: we know that we’ve heard a lot from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) over the past year. What were they supposed to do? We’ve been living during a global pandemic caused by a virus never-before-seen in humans, and we all had/have a lot to learn. But...
Public Healthdeseret.com

Will the new CDC guidelines increase spread of COVID-19?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced that vaccinated people can take off their masks in indoor and outdoor settings as a sign that the COVID-19 pandemic is nearing its conclusion. But a group of scientists said Thursday that the CDC’s decision may lead to even more COVID-19...
Pet ServicesPosted by
SlashGear

Natural Balance recalls some dry cat food over salmonella risk

If you feed your cat Natural Balance brand dry cat food, check out the company’s new advisory to make sure the products you’ve purchased haven’t been recalled. According to the company, some of its Natural Balance Green Pea & Chicken Formula dry cat food has been recalled over the potential risk of salmonella contamination. Kibble contaminated with salmonella can infect both cats and humans.
Pet ServicesWLTX.com

Cat food sold nationwide recalled for possible salmonella

Natural Balance Pet Foods is recalling 5-pound and 10-pound bags of Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Green Pea & Chicken Formula Dry Cat Food because they may be contaminated with salmonella. The company said the problem was found during a routine inspection by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. Natural...
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Salmonella Linked to Backyard Chickens Causing Sicknesses in Iowa

If you have chickens, be aware that there is a new salmonella outbreak that is connected to them based on information shared by the CDC. The CDC just released an alert indicating that an uptick in sicknesses related to backyard poultry is now affecting many states and Iowa more than others. If you look at the official map they shared, you'll notice we have more salmonella cases than just about any other.
Mandan, NDBismarck Tribune

Custer Health to begin vaccinating adolescents against COVID-19

Mandan-based Custer Health will soon begin vaccinating adolescents against COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents, and North Dakota's Health Department began recommending that adolescents from the age of 12 to 17 be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Diseases & TreatmentsTimes News

10 tips for preventing ticks and Lyme disease

After being cooped up because of the pandemic, the last thing people want to worry about while enjoying the outdoors are pests. Unfortunately, as temperatures rise and people spend more time outside, the threat of tick bites and transmission of diseases increase. According to the Centers for Disease Control and...
Agriculturehealththoroughfare.com

Experts Demand Extra Carefulness with Chickens Amid Salmonella Outbreak

Being affectionate with cubs and animals, in general, is something normal, but that kind of behaviour can actually be pretty harmful. It’s not us claiming it, but the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) itself. More precisely, the government agency warns against kissing and snuggling chickens because of the danger of Salmonella.
Kidskmmo.com

COVID-19 VACCINES AVAILABLE FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS

Although fewer children have been infected with COVID-19 compared to adults, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says children can:. — Be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19; — Get sick from COVID-19; and/or. — Spread COVID-19 to others. The CDC recommends everyone 12 years and older...