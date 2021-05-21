The Valley’s 5 Best Restaurants For Prom Night

While most of the United States prefer their eggs scrambled, Idahoans go against the grain. We're a little easier... Zippia released their list of ever state's FAVORITE type of eggs and here in Idaho, our preferences are a little bit different! The most common preferred method of preparing eggs in the great United States of America is scrambled, and I guess that makes sense. It's like the easiest thing, ever, to cook. Many states prefer their eggs sunny side up but here in Idaho, we're over easy. Personally, I like an over medium egg on its own, on a breakfast sandwich, or even on a burger. Shout out to Grant's Neighborhood Grill in Meridian for putting an egg on my burger and making it extra tasty!