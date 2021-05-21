newsbreak-logo
Boise, ID

The Valley’s 5 Best Restaurants For Prom Night

By Angie
MIX 106
MIX 106
 1 day ago
It's prom season in the Treasure Valley (or you're a grown up ready for a night out), and you want to impress your date (with your parent's money). From fun to frivolous, here are 5 the best options!. 1. Barbacoa: Let's just get this out of the way... Barbacoa is...

Meridian, ID
MIX 106

The Pastry Shop Preparing Your Summer Body With…Donuts?

Bikini season is here! Or around the corner. I don't know, Mother Nature is fickle. But Memorial Day is next week, which marks the unofficial start of summer. That means wearing a lot less clothing to stay cool and get tan. And a lot of us have been working on our summer bodies to feel comfortable in a bathing suit situation. But I don't like giving up sweet treats to do it. Why can't we have snacks and be in shape? Apparently I'm not the only one who's asked this question. And this local donut shop became the answer.
Idaho State
MIX 106

Every Pizza Place in Idaho is Missing This One Essential Thing

Idaho has so many awesome and unique pizza places to offer - however they all lack one very important thing in my opinion: cheese dip! I've asked around for it at several locations and they all look at me like I'm crazy thinking that it's parmesan or cheese sticks that I'm asking for. No. Breadsticks WITH cheese, please!
Boise, ID
MIX 106

Farm Folk, Should I Be Worried About Mice Invading My Yard?

I love my neighborhood because it's nestled between a lot of farmland. It's quiet and gorgeous and traffic is really light during the hours I travel most. I also happen to live near a mint farm, so the air stays smelling quite fresh. And even when it doesn't, I weirdly enjoy the smells that come with horses and cows. Living surrounded by so much agriculture has introduced me to a myriad of bugs I've never seen before. But what I didn't anticipate was mice.
Boise, ID
MIX 106

Idahoans Like Their Eggs Over Easy

While most of the United States prefer their eggs scrambled, Idahoans go against the grain. We're a little easier... Zippia released their list of ever state's FAVORITE type of eggs and here in Idaho, our preferences are a little bit different! The most common preferred method of preparing eggs in the great United States of America is scrambled, and I guess that makes sense. It's like the easiest thing, ever, to cook. Many states prefer their eggs sunny side up but here in Idaho, we're over easy. Personally, I like an over medium egg on its own, on a breakfast sandwich, or even on a burger. Shout out to Grant's Neighborhood Grill in Meridian for putting an egg on my burger and making it extra tasty!
Meridian, ID
MIX 106

Denny’s In Meridian Is Hiring NOW, On The Spot!

Looking for a gig, one with tips so you can take home some cash tonight (maybe even snag a free moons over my hammy)? Denny's in Meridian is hiring on the spot!. I pulled up to Denny's in Meridian the other day and saw a sign on the door that said the dining room was closed; not because of Covid, but because they were understaffed. The sign also indicated they were conducting interviews and hiring on the spot. This tells me they really need the help right now, and if you could use the extra cash and don't mind putting in a hard day's work serving hungry Idahoans, this might be a good gig for you!
Nampa, ID
MIX 106

Jonas Brothers Coming To Treasure Valley & We’ve Got Tickets!

The Remember This Tour is coming to the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa September 2nd and we have your tickets every day at 8, noon & 4!. The Jonas Brothers hit the stage at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa on September 2nd and we want you to be there to witness the first major Treasure Valley concert in what seems like a hundred years! They'll be bringing along special guest, Kelsea Ballerini. Tickets go on sail on Thursday, May 27th but we have your chance to win them all this week on Mix 106! Listen every day at 8, noon and 4 pm through Tuesday the 24th.
Idaho State

This Month, Visit Shoshone Falls In Idaho At Nighttime To See It Illuminated By Dazzling Colors

Spring at Shoshone Falls just got even better! This month, visitors of Shoshone Falls can enjoy a unique opportunity to see the falls lit up by vibrant colors at nighttime. The event, Shoshone Falls After Dark, will continue through the end of the month and it’s already become super popular. There are few things as breathtaking as seeing Idaho’s most notable waterfall illuminated by dazzling colors, so start planning your trip. Tickets are going fast for this one-of-a-kind event.
Idaho State
MIX 106

What Do Idaho Dads Want For Father’s Day?

First off, sometimes I think dads are forgotten when it comes to Father's Day. Like, obviously it's a holiday, but it doesn't get all the buzz that Mother's Day does. As a mom, I low-key love that because I clearly know what a task motherhood is. But my husband is an incredible father whose parenting complements mine in a way that is necessary for my kids to thrive. And I know I'm not the only person with a hubby whose fathering skills are off the charts. These dads deserve awesome gifts to celebrate them.
Owyhee County, ID
MIX 106

Creepy Idaho Farm House Featured On Abandoned America

I am SO fascinated with Abandoned America and I was stoked to see they featured a Southern Idaho farm house that has been abandoned for years. Come take a creepy journey in Owyhee County!. Abandoned America is pretty cool! They go around the country filming photographing old abandoned homes, businesses,...
Boise, ID
MIX 106

Video Of Boise Woman Blowing Her Dogs’ Minds Goes Viral

A Boise woman named Taylor Lyle has gone viral on TikTok after posting a hilariously simple video. After 5 years, she told her dogs her name and their reaction was priceless!. The TikTok trends are interesting; every week it's something new. Typically there's some sort of funny dance challenge or something but this week was for the dog lovers. People were introducing themselves to their dogs and filming their reactions. Boise's Taylor Lyle did it and her dogs reacted in the best way possible! See the video!
Idaho State
98.3 The Snake

Craig Mountain May Offer Idaho’s Ultimate Camping Trip

I could spend a week there with a good book and some eggs every morning for breakfast. Idaho Fish and Game has released a video from the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area. Getting there is the challenge. I haven’t been on a horse in more than 20 years and am considerably larger than I was in 1999! The only people allowed to drive into the area are working on maintenance of the cabin and care of the region. One of my old bosses was a legendary outdoorsmen. When I shared the video, he replied he would’ve loved to make the trip in his 30s but now in his mid-70s isn’t sure he could pull it off.
Boise, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise schools to offer free summer meals program

BOISE, Idaho — Once the school year is over, many Idaho families struggle to feed their children. Thousands of children rely of free and reduced-price lunches and breakfast they get at school. To help some of those families, the Boise School District announced that it will be providing free summer...
Boise, ID
MIX 106

There’s a New Smoothie Bowl Food Truck in Boise

Look out for a new food truck around the Treasure Valley! It's perhaps the healthiest one out there. Mountain Berry Bowls is now serving the Boise area delicious acai bowls pop up food truck style!. To be honest, I've had this idea in my head for quite some time now...
Boise, ID
Boise Dispatch

Live events on the horizon in Boise

1. 10th Annual For His Glory Praise Dance Conference 08/13-14, 2021; 2. Live on the Lot - May 16th; 3. Mardi Gras Bar Crawl - Boise; 4. Freedom to Feel - Kundalini Yoga for the 2nd Chakra; 5. Summer Reading Program 2021: The Nature of Human Rights;