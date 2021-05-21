The Valley’s 5 Best Restaurants For Prom Night

Looking for a gig, one with tips so you can take home some cash tonight (maybe even snag a free moons over my hammy)? Denny's in Meridian is hiring on the spot!. I pulled up to Denny's in Meridian the other day and saw a sign on the door that said the dining room was closed; not because of Covid, but because they were understaffed. The sign also indicated they were conducting interviews and hiring on the spot. This tells me they really need the help right now, and if you could use the extra cash and don't mind putting in a hard day's work serving hungry Idahoans, this might be a good gig for you!