Salt Lake City, UT

SLC International Airport sees pre-pandemic travel levels return 'full throttle'

By Jeremy Harris, KUTV
kjzz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A year ago, executive director Bill Wyatt stood on an elevated walkway at the Salt Lake City International Airport and watched the terminal for about 10 minutes. He didn’t see a single passenger. Friday, Wyatt said the number of travelers at SLC International are now...

