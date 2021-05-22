Pedri resigns as Luzerne County manager

Luzerne County Manager David Pedri tendered his resignation effective July 6 on Friday to lead The Luzerne Foundation. Pedri, a 41-year-old Butler Twp. resident, announced his decision to resign in an email to county employees and in a news release. He was hired as interim manager in January 2016 following Robert Lawton's departure. Pedri was appointed full-time manager in May 2016. His 2021 salary was set at $137,333. He oversaw all day-to-day operations of county government, including the supervision of over 1,400 employees and a $300 million budget.