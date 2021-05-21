newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shreveport, LA

Rain could finally let up this weekend

Daily Iberian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - Copious amounts of rain have soaked the ArkLaTex since early last week. Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar as of Friday evening indicated another wave of precipitation moving through. All the rain of late has put Shreveport over 5 inches above it's precipitation average for May according...

www.iberianet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Dennis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Extreme Weather#Flooding In Texas#Flash#Stormteam#Ktbs 3 2#Storm Team Doppler Radar#Rain#Precipitation Average#Toledo Bend#Live Coverage#La#Copious Amounts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Shreveport, LATexarkana Gazette

Forecast calls for several more inches of rain this week

TEXARKANA — Bowie and Miller counties could see several more inches of rain this week, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. The hazardous weather outlook issued by the NWS is for Northeast Texas, Southwest Arkansas and Southeast Oklahoma. Rain and widespread thunderstorms returned late on Sunday and the...
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Shreveport Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Shreveport’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Shreveport: Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana

There’s a little slice of Highway 3049 in Louisiana that transforms into quite the scenic byway when thousands of sunflowers bloom every summer. Gas up the car and don’t forget your camera, because you’re not doing to want to let the season pass you by without checking out the Sunflower Trail Festival in Gilliam. Timing […] The post See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Boil Advisory Issued for West Shreveport

Customers of Shreveport's water system should note there is a boil advisory for part of west Shreveport until further notice. A pump on the city system went out at the booster station causing an interruption in service over the weekend. The area around Pines Road suffered low water pressure while the repairs were made.
Caddo Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caddo, De Soto, Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Caddo; De Soto; Sabine SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR DE SOTO...SOUTHWESTERN CADDO AND NORTHWESTERN SABINE PARISHES...SOUTHEASTERN PANOLA...EAST CENTRAL NACOGDOCHES...SHELBY AND NORTHERN SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM CDT At 1213 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Deberry to 8 miles northwest of Joaquin to near Tenaha to 6 miles northeast of Martinsville to Melrose. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Center, Mansfield, San Augustine, Stonewall, Logansport, Tenaha, Joaquin, Melrose, Patroon, Martinsville, Bland Lake, Neuville, Shelbyville, Chireno, Huxley, South Mansfield, Keachi, Grand Cane, Longstreet and Stanley.
Shreveport, LAUS News and World Report

Shreveport Kicks off $36 Million Drinking Water Renovation

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — After a winter freeze that crippled drinking water systems across the region, the city of Shreveport is launching a $36.5 million project designed to improve its drinking water infrastructure. The city is renovating its service pump station that was built in the 1930s, the Shreveport Times...
Shreveport, LAKTBS

Storm damage, power outages reported across the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - Scattered damage is being reported around the ArkLaTex in the wake of the storms that pushed through the area Monday night. Thousands were left without power as utility lines were brought down by trees. Overnight, there were multiple listings on the Caddo 911 website regarding trees blocking...
Caddo Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Caddo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Caddo The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following lake in Louisiana Cross Bayou At Cross Lake affecting Caddo Parish. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for the Cross Bayou At Cross Lake. * Until Thursday evening. * At 6:30 AM CDT Wednesday the pool stage was 172.9 feet. * Flood pool stage is 173 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...Cross Lake is expected to rise above flood pool stage this morning to a crest of 173.5 feet early this Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood pool stage by early Thursday morning. * Impact...Minor lowland flooding of access roads and boat ramps around the lake. Secure water craft and docks for high water. To control high water, expect the gates at the water treatment plant to remain open until the lake recedes to near the 171.1 foot conservation pool stage.
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Caldwell; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Red River; Sabine; Union; Webster; Winn FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Arkansas...Louisiana and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * Through Wednesday morning * Very heavy rainfall has been observed over the past 48 hours across portions of the region resulting in saturated soils. Additional rainfall totals of near 2 to 3 inches, with isolated higher amounts will be possible through early Wednesday. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Natchitoches, Red River, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Natchitoches; Red River; Webster; Winn The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Webster Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northern Red River Parish in northwestern Louisiana North central Natchitoches Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southeastern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana Bienville Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southeastern Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northwestern Winn Parish in north central Louisiana * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 416 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ringgold, or 24 miles south of Minden, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ringgold, Martin, Hall Summit, Saline, Lucky, Ashland, Castor, Bienville, Jamestown, Curtis, Lake Bistineau South, Brice, Plum Orchard Landing, Loggy Bayou, Womack, Ninock, Friendship, Crichton, Liberty Hill and Sailes. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bossier Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bossier, Caddo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 21:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Bossier; Caddo The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southwestern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 1124 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Shreveport, Bossier City, Greenwood, Fosters, Forbing, Cross Lake, Barksdale Air Force Base, Ferguson and Red Chute.
Bossier Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bossier, Caddo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bossier; Caddo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CADDO AND NORTHWESTERN BOSSIER PARISHES...EASTERN MARION...SOUTHEASTERN CASS AND NORTHEASTERN HARRISON COUNTIES At 316 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Benton, or 18 miles north of Bossier City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. At 300 PM CDT, quarter size hail was reported in Vivian. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Shreveport, Bossier City, Vivian, Blanchard, Benton, Plain Dealing, Oil City, Mooringsport, Hosston, Rodessa, Belcher, Ida, Gilliam, Bivins, Lodi, Smithland, McLeod, Kildare, Karnack and Gray. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bossier Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bossier, Caddo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bossier; Caddo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CADDO AND NORTHWESTERN BOSSIER PARISHES...EASTERN MARION...SOUTHEASTERN CASS AND NORTHEASTERN HARRISON COUNTIES At 316 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Benton, or 18 miles north of Bossier City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. At 300 PM CDT, quarter size hail was reported in Vivian. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Shreveport, Bossier City, Vivian, Blanchard, Benton, Plain Dealing, Oil City, Mooringsport, Hosston, Rodessa, Belcher, Ida, Gilliam, Bivins, Lodi, Smithland, McLeod, Kildare, Karnack and Gray. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, De Soto, Natchitoches, Red River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 10:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; De Soto; Natchitoches; Red River SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL DE SOTO...RED RIVER NORTHWESTERN NATCHITOCHES...SOUTHEASTERN CADDO...SOUTHWESTERN BIENVILLE AND SOUTHERN BOSSIER PARISHES UNTIL 715 PM CDT At 636 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Mansfield, moving southeast at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mansfield, Coushatta, Martin, South Mansfield, Hall Summit, Ashland, Castor, Grand Cane, Edgefield, Carmel, Lake End, Grand Bayou, Kingston, Hanna, Loggy Bayou, Ninock, Crichton, Reeds Store, Armistead and Ajax.