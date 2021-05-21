Rain could finally let up this weekend

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Caddo The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following lake in Louisiana Cross Bayou At Cross Lake affecting Caddo Parish. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for the Cross Bayou At Cross Lake. * Until Thursday evening. * At 6:30 AM CDT Wednesday the pool stage was 172.9 feet. * Flood pool stage is 173 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...Cross Lake is expected to rise above flood pool stage this morning to a crest of 173.5 feet early this Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood pool stage by early Thursday morning. * Impact...Minor lowland flooding of access roads and boat ramps around the lake. Secure water craft and docks for high water. To control high water, expect the gates at the water treatment plant to remain open until the lake recedes to near the 171.1 foot conservation pool stage.