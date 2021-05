You can feel the optimism in the air -- it is palpable. We're going to beat this thing and, for many of us, we're literally going to sail away from it. On April 28, the major cruise lines that had been arguing the impracticality of a series of "test" sailings won their argument. Now, in place of test cruises, each of the major lines will have to agree to vaccinate virtually all crew members while assuring the CDC that 95% of passengers will be fully vaccinated.