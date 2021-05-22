MGM Sets ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Scribes Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo To Pen GameStop Stock Pic ‘The Antisocial Network’
EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo have signed on to write MGM’s adaptation of Ben Mezrich’s The Antisocial Network, which tells one of the biggest news stories of the year, about a ragtag group of amateur investors, gamers, and internet trolls who brought Wall Street to its knees. MGM landed the rights to Mezrich’s book proposal back in January, only a week after the true-life story began taking shape on Wall Street with multiple projects following including a Netflix one starring Noah Centineo.www.msn.com