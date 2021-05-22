MGM Sets ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Scribes Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo To Pen GameStop Stock Pic ‘The Antisocial Network’

Truly in-the-know horror geeks have been waiting patiently at this point for more than 7 years for a sophomore film from director Leigh Janiak, whose 2014 debut Honeymoon (starring Rose Leslie) was one of the decade’s most genuinely disturbing and icky horror flicks. And now, after an interminable wait, we don’t just have one new movie from Janiak heading to Netflix—we have three, to be released within a span of three weeks. All three adaptations of author R.L. Stine’s classic Fear Street novels are directed by Janiak, and together the three films tell a single tale on the titular street, set across three different time periods that also serve as titles for each movie: 1994, 1978, and 1666.