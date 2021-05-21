newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Salma Hayek on the Diverse Cast of ‘Eternals’: ‘A Lot of People Are Going to Feel Seen’

By Marc Malkin
msn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not every day that a Latina woman in her 50s stars in a Marvel movie. It’s something that director Chloé Zhao was very aware of when she cast 54-year-old Salma Hayek to play Ajak in the upcoming “Eternals.”. “Ageism in Hollywood is a very concerning issue that we must...

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Chan
Person
Richard Madden
Person
Barry Keoghan
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
Person
Harish Patel
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Kit Harington
Person
Chloé Zhao
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eternals#Female Superheroes#Hollywood Stars#Movie Stars#Female Artists#Latina#Mexican#Gucci#Variety Salma Hayek#54 Year Old Salma Hayek#Marvel#Age Diversity#Writers#Costume#People#Ageism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Public HealthLaredo Morning Times

Salma Hayek on 'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard,' 'Eternals' and Her Secret Near-Fatal Battle With COVID

Chloé Zhao will never forget one particular night shoot while filming “Eternals,” Marvel’s upcoming movie about a group of immortals living on Earth whose leader is Ajak, played by Salma Hayek. It was a cold and drizzly evening on location in an English forest in the fall of 2019, and the Oscar-winning director told the cast, which includes Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani, that they could return to their trailers while some technical issues were being resolved and it was unclear when the cameras would start rolling again.
Public HealthRochester Sentinel

Salma Hayek: I almost died after a battle with COVID-19

Salma Hayek almost died after contracting COVID-19. The 54-year-old actress has revealed she caught the virus last year and spent several months recovering from the illness, which she says was so bad her doctor was “begging” her to go to hospital for treatment.
Public HealthAlbany Herald

Salma Hayek says she battled a near-fatal case of Covid-19

Salma Hayek is opening up about her battle with Covid-19. In a recent interview with Variety, the actress said she contracted the virus early on in the pandemic and almost ended up in the hospital. "My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad," Hayek...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard: New Trailer, Poster Tease More Hijinks

The Hitman's Bodyguard is the perfect example of a movie that is only pretty good becoming a hit because it was released at the right time. August, in the pre-COVID days anyway, was usually a dead zone when it comes to movies. The late summer doesn't usually have a lot of movies coming out because the families are going back to school, but it's too early to release Oscar bait because the average Academy voter is approximately 102 years old and would forget it if you release your Oscar-bait movie before August. So The Hitman's Bodyguard was one of the last movies to come out in 2017, and for two straight weeks, there wasn't much to compete with it. Its second week at number one was one of the lowest box office since September 2001. However, it did make $176 million on a $30-$69 million budget, so a sequel was greenlit. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard turns our focus to Salma Hayek's Sonia who stole the movie whenever she appeared on screen. This new trailer and poster show that Hayek is clearly having a ton of fun playing this character.
Moviesimdb.com

Dave Bautista: Being Cast in ‘Knives Out 2’ ‘Feels Terrifying,’ but It’s Also ‘Validation’

Another day, another “Knives Out 2” casting announcement. With each one, it’s starting to feel like Rian Johnson and Netflix are trolling us with an embarrassment of talent: Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, and also Dave Bautista, who’s making headlines for his turn in Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead.” That film is now in theaters, and will be hitting Netflix next week. In the meantime, Bautista recently spoke to Slash Film about the “terrifying” experience of being cast in Rian Johnson’s slick sequel to his beloved 2019 whodunit.
MoviesTVOvermind

First Look at Angelina Jolie as Thena in Marvel’s Eternals

This time last year it was apparent that 2020 wasn’t about to get better any time soon and that the entertainment industry was going to be taking a hard hit since celebrities were starting to come up with PSA’s and other videos to stay relevant with fans while other people were simply trying to figure out how they were going to pay their bills. The Eternals has been an ongoing idea for a while, but there wasn’t as much buzz about it as there has been lately, and for good reason. But now that the release date is moving ever closer, people are starting to take greater note of what’s about to be seen and what it will mean for the MCU. In the meantime, we’ve been given a look at Angelina Jolie in her role as Thena, if only for a brief moment, and it’s already interesting to think that she’ll be cavorting about in a golden bodysuit and, as per her character, will be able to summon forth weapons composed of cosmic energy that is her birthright, much like the rest of the Eternals. What and who they’ll be fighting has likely been established in several articles, as their enemies, the Deviants, have been around just as long as they have. But the short teaser that we were given of the Eternals was difficult to glean much from, apart from the idea that the group is going to be impressive on many levels. The Eternals are thousands of years old after all and have been on earth a very long time, watching over humanity and helping to cultivate the species without anyone being the wiser. The movie is going to be their introduction, but what comes next isn’t really certain yet since it would appear that things either haven’t been planned ahead that far, or it just hasn’t been revealed yet.
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

Salma Hayek Opened Up About Her Near-Fatal COVID-19 Scare

This story originally appeared on HelloGiggles.com by Emily Weaver. It was a literal matter of life or death, Salma Hayek recalls in her May cover story for Variety. The Eternals actress spoke with the magazine about her near-fatal scare with COVID-19, revealing she spent nearly two months isolated in one room of her house while on oxygen. Now, a year later, she's finally getting back to work, but her recovery is still a work in progress—a life-altering journey she kept from the public about until now.
Public HealthPeople

Salma Hayek Reveals Near-Fatal Battle with COVID: I Told Doctor 'I'd Rather Die at Home'

Salma Hayek is opening up about her battle with COVID-19, revealing she didn't think she'd survive it. The 54-year-old actress is featured on the latest cover of Variety where she shared that over the past year she's been recovering after testing positive for the virus fairly early on in the pandemic. She told the outlet that she decided to keep her battle with COVID a secret until now.
NFLPosted by
CinemaBlend

Upcoming Angelina Jolie Movies: What's Ahead For The Eternals Star

There are many people in Hollywood whose work I grew up watching, many of whom turned me in the direction of loving movies and TV. One was Meryl Streep, another was Leonardo DiCaprio, and the last was Angelina Jolie. I grew up loving Angelina Jolie in all her films, thinking that she was one of the best actresses around. And, to this day, I still do, with her having taken on even more roles, from playing the iconic villain Maleficent to one of her more recent roles, in Those Who Wish Me Dead.
Celebrities101 WIXX

Salma Hayek hails ‘House of Gucci’ co-star Lady Gaga as “ultimate professional”

Lady Gaga stars in Ridley Scott‘s upcoming true crime drama House of Gucci alongside Salma Hayek, who calls the “Born This Way” singer “the ultimate professional.”. Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, the woman convicted of orchestrating the the 1995 murder of her ex-husband and heir to the Gucci empire, Maurizio Gucci, portrayed by Adam Driver. Hayek plays a clairvoyant who was convicted of helping plan the murder.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Salma Hayek Thought Marvel Studios Was “Punking” Her When She Got The ‘Eternals’ Call

So far, we’ve seen about 15 seconds of footage from Marvel Studios’ “Eternals,” but the excitement for this new superhero franchise is already off the charts. A good portion of that buzz has to come from the fact that Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao is behind the camera for the film. But perhaps most of the hype comes from the star-studded cast that Marvel has put together including Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Brian Tyree Henry, Gemma Chan, and Salma Hayek, among many others. And according to Hayek, the call she received from Marvel about the film was an utter shock, as the actress believed her superhero days were well behind her.
CelebritiesTheWrap

Salma Hayek Reveals She Almost Died From COVID Last Year

Salma Hayek is still in the process of healing following a near-fatal bout with the coronavirus last year. The “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” star revealed in a Variety cover story published Wednesday that her COVID-19 battle occurred during the early days of the pandemic. “My doctor begged me to go to...
Beauty & FashionNBC Philadelphia

Salma Hayek Recalls Near-Fatal Battle With Coronavirus

Salma Hayek almost died of the coronavirus. On Wednesday, Variety reported that the 54-year-old star of the upcoming thriller "House of Gucci" revealed that she spent most of 2020 recovering from a near-fatal case of COVID-19. The trade outlet said Hayek, a married mother of 13-year-old daughter Valentina, quarantined in a room in her house for about seven weeks and was even put on oxygen at one point.