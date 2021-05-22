Why the James Bond Franchise Complicates Amazon’s Talks to Acquire MGM

It’s becoming easier and easier to see a future that will be controlled by only a few very powerful corporations while those beneath them do what they can to assert their own dominance and shout to the world that they’re still there and still have the clout to contend with the titans that have taken over the world. It’s melodramatic, I know, but when Amazon starts tossing $9 billion dollars at MGM to buy them out, such grandiose thoughts are easily formed. Some would call Amazon a little too money-hungry, others would wonder why in the world aren’t those billions going to the workers to better their lives and increase their desire to stick around, but overall the idea is that Jeff Bezos didn’t get rich by simply giving money away to those that are working for it. Some might say he’s one of the greediest men in the world and others might want to point out that he’s a shrewd but calculating businessman that knows what he’s doing.