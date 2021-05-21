newsbreak-logo
Florence, SC

Kevin Robinson to coach West Florence boys

By Scott Chancey
SCNow
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORENCE, S.C. – Kevin Robinson won’t have to go far for his next coaching job. After coaching the West Florence girls the previous two seasons, he is taking over the Knight boys this coming school year. “I’m super excited,” said Robinson, an assistant coach on the Wilson boys’ back-to-back lower-state...

Florence, SCabcnews4.com

Florence basketball legend will enter Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A former Francis Marion University women’s basketball player will be entering the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this year, which was announced on ESPN Sunday. Pearl Moore is a Florence native, and according to Francis Marion's associate athletic director, Michael Hawkins, she played for Francis...
Florence, SCSCNow

South Florence falls 3-2 in 10 innings in playoff opener

FLORENCE, S.C. − The Region 6-4A champion South Florence Bruins will have their backs against the wall come Monday after a frustrating ending to Saturday’s state baseball playoff opener against May River. After rallying to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth inning, South found itself trailing again...
Florence, SCmonroecollegemustangs.com

Monroe Mustangs Baseball Defeated by No. 8 Florence-Darlington for East District Title

FLORENCE, S.C., May 15, 2021 – The Monroe College Mustangs baseball team's bid for a third-straight trip to the Junior College World Series came to an unfortunate end on Saturday, as the Mustangs were defeated by No. 8-ranked Florence-Darlington Technical College on Saturday at Dailey Field by a score of 13-1. The Stingers win the East District Championship series, 2-0, and claim the East District's automatic bid to the 2021 JUCO World Series.
Florence, SCSCNow

Pearl Moore elected to Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – It was a phone call nearly 30 years in the making, and one that Pearl Moore actually missed initially. “I had already received a phone call (Wednesday) from (John Doleva), but I hadn’t gotten up yet – I’m retired now,” Moore said, laughing. Doleva is the president...
Florence, SCSCNow

Siders' triple in 8th lifts South Florence past West, into playoffs

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence softball coach Bobby Jones likely summed up everyone’s state of mind following Thursday’s marathon game against West Florence. “I’m exhausted,” he said. The Bruins won’t have long to recover, though, thanks to a 12-10 victory over the rival Knights in eight innings − one that...
Florence, SCfmarion.edu

FMU great Moore gains entry to Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Francis Marion University women’s basketball great Pearl Moore has been named to the 2021 induction class for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. The announcement was made on ESPN on Sunday. Moore joins other basketball legends in the 2021 class, including ninth-winningest coach in NBA history...
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

South Carolina football: toughest games on the 2021 schedule

South Carolina football begins its season on Sept 4th. The South Carolina football team is gearing up for its inaugural season under head coach Shane Beamer, looking to erase the memories of last year’s two-win campaign. The Gamecocks will have their hands full with a schedule that ranks among the toughest in the nation, but the path to improvement is in sight. The success of this year’s season will largely be based on the Gamecocks’ bowl status come December. A six-win campaign and trip to the postseason would be considered a success seeing that the program is just 6-16 since 2019.
NFL247Sports

UNC Inks Home-and-Home Series with South Carolina

North Carolina football is scheduled to play South Carolina three times in the next nine seasons. On Monday, it was announced that UNC has inked a home-and-home series with South Carolina for the 2028 and 2029 seasons. The 2028 game will be played in Columbia, S.C. on Sept. 2, while...
Florence, SCSCNow

South Florence edges West in extras, secures 2nd seed in region

FLORENCE, S.C. – In a wild back-and-forth contest, Angelle Siders’ two-out, two-run triple in the top of the eighth inning proved to be the difference Thursday as South Florence edged rival West Florence 12-10 in softball action. With the victory, the Bruins secured the No. 2 playoff seed from Region...
Charlotte, NCsaturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina, North Carolina schedule home-and-home series

South Carolina and North Carolina have a long history on the gridiron and the two programs look to continue that history in the years to come as a new home-and-home series between the two has just been finalized. The two programs are already set to open the 2023 season in...
Florence, SCmonroecollegemustangs.com

Monroe Mustangs Baseball Heads to Florence-Darlington Aiming for Third-Straight JUCO World Series Bid

FLORENCE, S.C., May 13, 2021 – The two-time defending East District Champions are back in the hunt again this year, as the Monroe College Mustangs baseball team will compete for its third-straight East District Title after winning last weekend's Region 20 Championship Tournament. The Mustangs are set to challenge Region 10 Champion, and No. 8-ranked Florence-Darlington Technical College at the Stingers' home of Dailey Field in a best-of-three series beginning this Friday, May 14.
Florence, SCSCNow

South Florence wins Region 6-4A baseball championship

FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence captured the Region 6-4A championship Tuesday night with its 14-6 win at West Florence. It was the Bruins' first region crown since 2018, and third under coach Kenny Gray in his 23-year career. During a season in which Gray achieved his 300th career win, his program now has 15 consecutive wins (the most under him), and its most single-season wins under him, at 22.
Hartsville, SCnewsandpress.net

Hartsville Red Foxes defeat Wilson Tigers

The visiting Hartsville Red Foxes defeated the Wilson Tigers 15-0 in a varsity baseball action Tuesday, May 4th, in Florence. Both teams started the game quiet with no runs in the first and second innings. After a brief storm and a 30-minute delay the game was back on. At the top of the third inning, Hartsville scored 5 consecutive runs before taking the outfield. The Tigers were up next to bat but were soon struck out leaving the Red Foxes with a strong 5-0 lead over the Tigers at the end of the 3rd. After a quiet fourth inning, the fifth became the last of the game when the visiting Red Foxes scored an additional 10 runs over the Tigers. The final score for the game was an astounding 15-0 victory for the Hartsville Red Foxes. Cam Cannarella pitched 4 innings and threw one hit. Harrison Moore pitched for the last inning and threw no hits. The leading hitters for Hartsville was Cam Cannarella with 3-3 3 runs and a 5 rbi. Owen Taylor completed 2-3 3 runs and scored 2 rbi. Chapman Parker had a 2-3 with 2 rbi. Ryan Jordan, Jackson Moore, Roddi Morris and Collin Reason each contributed one hit each. Enjoy a night out at a baseball game and show support for your local teams.
Hartsville, SCnewsandpress.net

Lady Tigers defeat Lady Red Foxes 6-5

Tuesday, May 4, the Lady Red Foxes lost 6-5 in the extras to the Lady Tigers in a varsity softball match in Florence. The game started with the Red Foxes scoring the first run at the top of the inning ending the first inning, 1-0 in the favor of Hartsville. After a 30-minute delay due to inclement weather, the softball match continued with a quiet second and third inning. Both the visiting Red Foxes and the Tigers scored one run in the fourth inning, bringing the score 2-1 by the start of the fifth. The game turned in the favor of the Tigers at the bottom of the fifth when they made 4 additional runs on the visiting lady Red Foxes, therefore, giving the Tigers a 5-2 lead over the visiting Silver Foxes. The lady Red Foxes fought back at the top of the sixth by placing one run and by the seventh, making two more runs bringing the game to a tie! During the extra inning, the Lady Tigers placed one final run over the Lady Red Foxes ending the game with a 6-5 loss for Hartsville. Poston pitched the whole game for Hartsville which included 5 hits, 6 runs, 12 outs, and 2 home runs. The leading hitters for Hartsville were Thompson with 1-3 home runs, 2 RBI, and Harvey with one RBI. Be sure to enjoy a night out supporting your local softball games.