Kevin Robinson to coach West Florence boys

Tuesday, May 4, the Lady Red Foxes lost 6-5 in the extras to the Lady Tigers in a varsity softball match in Florence. The game started with the Red Foxes scoring the first run at the top of the inning ending the first inning, 1-0 in the favor of Hartsville. After a 30-minute delay due to inclement weather, the softball match continued with a quiet second and third inning. Both the visiting Red Foxes and the Tigers scored one run in the fourth inning, bringing the score 2-1 by the start of the fifth. The game turned in the favor of the Tigers at the bottom of the fifth when they made 4 additional runs on the visiting lady Red Foxes, therefore, giving the Tigers a 5-2 lead over the visiting Silver Foxes. The lady Red Foxes fought back at the top of the sixth by placing one run and by the seventh, making two more runs bringing the game to a tie! During the extra inning, the Lady Tigers placed one final run over the Lady Red Foxes ending the game with a 6-5 loss for Hartsville. Poston pitched the whole game for Hartsville which included 5 hits, 6 runs, 12 outs, and 2 home runs. The leading hitters for Hartsville were Thompson with 1-3 home runs, 2 RBI, and Harvey with one RBI. Be sure to enjoy a night out supporting your local softball games.