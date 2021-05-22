Warriors' Starting Lineup Against Grizzlies

Steph Curry dropped 37-points on Wednesday evening in Los Angeles, but the Golden State Warriors fell to the Lakers 103-100.

The loss still gives them one more shot at the NBA Playoffs when they play Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night in Golden State.

The winner of the game will become the eighth seed in the regular NBA Playoffs, and the loser will have their season ended and be sent into a long off-season.

The Warriors have announced their starting lineup for the game, and the entire lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Warriors are 4.5-point favorites against the Grizzlies in Golden State on Friday, according to FanDuel.

