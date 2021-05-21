newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Playoffs: Warriors' Damion Lee Official Status Against Grizzlies

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 1 day ago

The Golden State Warriors will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday for their do-or-die play-in game.

The winner of the game heads to play the Utah Jazz in a seven-game series for the regular NBA Playoffs that beings over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the loser will have their season officially ended at the final buzzer on Friday.

Warriors' guard Damion Lee had been doubtful and then questionable, and now he has been announced as available but not expected to play.

The status of Lee against the Grizzlies can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The Warriors are 4.5-point favorites against the Grizzlies in Golden State on Friday, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
144
Followers
514
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Damion Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Basketball#The Warriors#Weekend Warriors#The Golden State Warriors#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Utah Jazz#Nba Playoffs#Fantasylabs Nba#The Washington Wizards#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Game#Play In Tournament#Philadelphia#Staples Center#4 5 Point Favorites
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAGamingToday

Grizzlies vs Spurs Odds for Play-In NBA PlayOff Game

The Memphis Grizzlies (#9 seed) will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs (#10 seed) on Wednesday 19 at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN. The consensus odds for the game at BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings have the Memphis Grizzlies favored at -3 and the moneyline at -145.
NBAoutkick.com

Bet the Warriors at Even Money for NBA Playoffs

Note: All odds in this article come from our partner, FanDuel Sportsbook. Right now, new FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

No. 7 Los Angeles Will Host No. 8 Golden State in Play-In Clash

Golden State on night in the Western Conference play-in with the winner taking the seventh seed and a spot against Phoenix and the loser having to play another game to determine the eighth seed. WARRIORS 113 GRIZZLIES 101 SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan at age 35 in 1998, finishing with 46 points as Golden State held off Memphis in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament's eighth and ninth spots.
NBAcrowdwisdom.live

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors NBA Odds and Predictions

The Golden State Warriors will host the Memphis Grizzlies in a crucial game of the season. Both Warriors and Grizzlies have secured a spot in the play-in tournament. A win on Sunday for Warriors will cement their position in 8th place and they would likely to play against No. 7 seed Los Angeles Lakers in play-in. If the Grizzlies were to win this Sunday, they will claim the eighth seed and the Warriors will claim the No. 9 seed.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Memphis Grizzlies: 3 critical goals going into the NBA playoffs

The Memphis Grizzlies are going to be in another play-in situation in the NBA. Last season they took on the Portland Trail Blazers and lost, which is a result they do not want to repeat this season. They are in the ninth seed meaning that they would host the San Antonio Spurs if the season was to end today.
NBAkoxe.com

Stephen Curry wins 2nd NBA scoring title to help Golden State Warriors clinch 8th place in Western Conference

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors secured eighth place in the Western Conference with a 113-101 victory over the Grizzlies, their sixth win in a row. Curry also secured the NBA scoring title for the season with this first-quarter basket, part of a 46-point effort in which Curry earned a career-high 36 shots (making 16) and 22 3-point attempts. He also had nine assists and seven rebounds, and accounted for 40.7 percent of the Warriors’ points.
NBAledburyreporter.co.uk

Steph Curry’s 46 points clinch scoring title and eighth seed for Golden State

Steph Curry clinched the Western Conference’s eighth seed – and this season’s scoring title – as he led the Golden State Warriors to a 113-101 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Curry, 33, dropped 46 points in the runaway win to become the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan achieved the...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

Gambler Wagers Six-Figures in Grizzlies Spurs Game

The Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs are about to begin their play-in game in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday evening. The two teams are in a one-and-done situation where the loser has their season ended, and the winner advances on to play the loser of the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers' game.
NBADaily Democrat

NBA play-in tournament tracker: Warriors-Grizzlies game will decide fates

The Warriors’ final game of the regular season will determine their position in the NBA’s play-in tournament. It became official Thursday night as the Memphis Grizzlies came back to beat the Sacramento Kings, moving up to tie the Warriors for the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies erased an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Kings, eliminating them from playoff picture.
NBAvegasodds.com

NBA News and Notes, May 16: Season Ends, Warriors vs Lakers in Play-In

The Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies, securing No.8 in the West. Portland Trail Blazers were better than the Denver Nuggets, clinching the sixth seed in the same conference. Washington Wizards secured the eighth spot in the East, defeating the Charlotte Hornets in a direct matchup. The regular part...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Ja Morant Status in Grizzlies Kings Game

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently the ninth seed in the Western Conference, and as of Friday, would have a date with the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA's first-ever play-in tourney. On Friday evening, they are in Memphis hosting the Sacramento Kings, who have had a rough season. The Kings...
NBAPosted by
600 ESPN El Paso

Curry is Scoring Champ, Warriors Beat Grizzlies for 8 Seed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament’s eighth and ninth spots. The Warriors wrapped up the No. 8 seed and will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, while Memphis finishes at No. 9 and will host the Spurs on Wednesday. The 33-year-old Curry averaged 32 points during his second 2,000-point season.
NBAPosted by
The Oregonian

NBA Western Conference playoff race, standings watch: Trail Blazers, Warriors, Grizzlies, Spurs notch wins

It’s down to the final week of the NBA regular season, and the jockeying for positioning in the Western Conference playoff race continues. The sixth-place Portland Trail Blazers (40-29) shook off the Houston Rockets for a 140-129 victory on Monday to move within a half game of the fifth-place Dallas Mavericks (40-28). The Blazers also took a 1 1/2-game lead over the seventh-place Los Angeles Lakers (38-30). Both the Mavericks and Lakers were idle on Monday and next play Tuesday.
NBA104.1 WIKY

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco for a 113-101 win to claim the No. 8 position in this week’s play-in tournament.
NBAJanesville Gazette

Lakers-Warriors set for 7-8 play-in clash

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — LeBron James scored 25 points before he appeared to mildly aggravate a right ankle injury and the Los Angeles Lakers closed out the regular season with a 110-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. While the victory was the Lakers’ fifth straight, it...
NBAESPN

Lakers vs Warriors 5/19/2021Moneyline, Total, Stats, & Betting Odds

The Golden State Warriors (39-33) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (42-30) on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. Lakers vs Warriors (-5, 221) The Lakers knocked off the Pelicans 110-98 in their last contest on Sunday. LeBron James totaled a team-high 25 points to help lead the team to victory. They covered the spread as 9.5-point favorites, and the teams combined to go under the 222.5 point total.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Grizzlies visit Warriors with first-round playoff berth up for grabs

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors will duel in San Francisco for the second time in six days, this time with higher stakes than the previous meeting, when the Western Conference play-in tournament comes to a conclusion on Friday night. The Warriors earned the right to have to lose twice in the play-in tournament to be denied a playoff berth by beating the Grizzlies 113-101 last Sunday. Stephen Curry burned the visitors for 46 points to clinch the NBA scoring title, but the Warriors also got key offensive contributions from Andrew Wiggins (21 points), Jordan Poole (15) and Draymond Green (14).
NBASan Jose Mercury News (blog)

We’re Number 8 (Warriors 113, Grizzlies 101)

When the Warriors broke ground on the site that would become Chase Center in 2017, they had just been to two NBA Finals (winning one), set the single-season wins record at 73, and added Kevin Durant to a battle-tested roster that featured 4 other All-NBA talents. By the time Chase Center opened in 2019, the Warriors had been to 3 more NBA Finals (winning two), but things were a lot less rosy in Warriorsville. Kevin Durant had torn his Achilles and then left the Dubs to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, Andre Iguodala had been traded in order to get D’Angelo Russell back in return, Klay Thompson was recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in that cursed NBA Finals series against Toronto, Shaun Livingston retired…and suddenly, the proverbial cupboard was bare. To add injury to insult, Stephen Curry played just 5 games due to a broken wrist in the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season as the Warriors accumulated the league’s worst record, winning 15 games and backing their way into the second overall pick. Lady Luck wasn’t quite finished tearing down the Warriors, however, as Klay Thompson suffered another catastrophic injury just days before the draft, this time an Achilles tear. And with COVID-19 continuing to wreak havoc across the globe, Chase Center sat empty for much of the season as the Warriors began their quest for “redemption,” of sorts, without fans in the building. I’ve already buried the lede, but yesterday afternoon’s regular-season-finale contest against the Memphis Grizzlies was undoubtedly the first consequential game in Chase Center’s young history. Those in attendance, and those of us watching from home, were treated to a riveting, see-saw affair in a playoff-style atmosphere as the Warriors survived spirited resistance from the Grizzlies to win 113-101, locking them into the eight seed and a date with the Lakers in the play-in tournament on Wednesday, in a matchup that might become the most-viewed single game in NBA history. For the Dubs, given all they’ve weathered this season, this is an enormous victory, one that caps off a season-ending 6 game winning streak that Steve Kerr promised was coming all season. The ceiling for this team, given Klay’s untimely injury and the realities of how the roster was constructed, was always to make it to the postseason and cause some ruckus. The Dubs are now one win away from being in a perfect position to do just that.