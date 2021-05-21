E-Cigarette Market to 2026 - Regional Demand Analysis, Revenue Statistics and Growth Strategies
Automatic e-cigarette market is expected to witness high demand among consumers owing to their benefits of affordability and longer battery life compared to traditional cigarette smoking. These devices automatically activate the heating element, eliminating the need to press and hold a button manually when a user needs to inhale. An automatic e-cigarette provides users more realistic experience similar to traditional cigarettes than a manual battery. However, these devices are more susceptible to damage through leakage due to absence of sealing on the batteries.technologymagazine.org