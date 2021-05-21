Stephen Strasburg activated from IL by Washington Nationals

PHOENIX - When he had thrown his 97th pitch, the last of a sharp afternoon at Chase Field, there was one question trailing Erick Fedde: Was it enough?. The answer is complicated. Or maybe it was predetermined. First, before unpacking that, Fedde's seven scoreless paced the Washington Nationals in a 3-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. The offense woke up once he exited, scoring three runs off reliever Stefan Crichton in the eighth, using a pinch-hit solo homer for Yadiel Hernandez, back-to-back doubles for Victor Robles and Trea Turner, then an RBI single for Kyle Schwarber. They were happy to see the bullpen after starter Luke Weaver was pulled in the fifth because of right shoulder discomfort. Closer Brad Hand later bounced back with a one-two-three save.