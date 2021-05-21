newsbreak-logo
NBA

NBA Playoffs: Warriors' Damion Lee Updated Status Against Grizzlies

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
 2 days ago

The Golden State Warriors fell 103-100 to the Los Angeles Lakers in California on Wednesday night. However, they will get one more shot at making the playoffs when they face the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday in a battle for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

The winner will advance, and the loser will have their season officially ended on Friday evening.

Warriors' guard Damion Lee had been listed as doubtful for the game earlier on Friday but is now upgraded to questionable.

The status of Lee can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Warriors are 4.5-point favorites against the Grizzlies in Golden State on Friday, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.
Indianapolis, IN
