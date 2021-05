Microsoft makes the Windows installation media available for download, but you will have to put it into a format that aligns with how you plan to use the installation files. There was a time long, long ago when purchasing Windows meant receiving a box filled with floppy disks, instructions and more. Today, of course, buying a Windows license usually just means you receive a license key. So where do you get the media that will actually allow you to install Windows? It's such a simple question, yet it is something that I get asked on a regular basis.