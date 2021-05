The McDowell Titans turned to their ace on the mound Tuesday night, and he did not disappoint. Chapel Matson tossed a complete-game shutout on Tuesday in a 7-0 win at Freedom. The win keeps McDowell on pace in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference race. At 4-1 overall and 3-1 in league play, the Titans remain in a tie for second place with South Caldwell. Both squads are just a game behind St. Stephens, who remains undefeated in conference play.