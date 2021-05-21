newsbreak-logo
Recipes

Let's Cook

By Chef Angie East
Brunswicktimes Gazette
 1 day ago

In the 1800's this is how people made lemonade--you can do it too! Worth the effort and so delicious!  . 1. Peel the rinds from the 5 lemons and cut them into 1/2 inch slices. Set the lemons aside. 2. Place the rinds in a bowl and sprinkle the sugar...

Recipesmodernfarmer.com

Frank Cooks: Everyone’s Table

As publisher of Modern Farmer, I get a lot of cookbooks sent my way. As I add them to my large collection, I always ask myself how so many books ever find an audience. I am a passionate cook and I do get excited when I run across a new recipe that is both unique and delicious. But the number of ingredients I can ingest is finite. And it’s not often that I run across a recipe that I feel is a show stopper.
RecipesDaily Journal

'What's Cooking?' celebrates 'Mom's Best'

“Mom’s Best” My mom, Viola (Babe) Lepere Chilton, has been gone for many years but I still remember the Husbands Cake she made my dad every year on his birthday, and her delicious chicken and dumplings. Is there anyone who doesn’t occasionally experience an urge to have a big helping of that one special dish — or even an end-of-the-month one when it was down to the leavins — that their mom used to make? There are times when I can even smell her scalloped potatoes and cloverleaf rolls baking or taste the Upside-Down Cherry Pudding* with the homemade whip cream she made. I wish I could just walk into her kitchen, grab a plate and fork, and dig in! She’d urge me to have seconds and say, “Here, take the leftovers home, we won’t eat them.’” Several of our readers have sent in recipes of their mom’s good cooking, along with a picture of the lovely lady. For those who still have your mom, you are doubly blessed. You’re filling your own memory vault with experiences and special meals while still having Mom here to enjoy, visit and tell her, “Yes, thanks, I will have a second helping of that three-layer chocolate cake!” Thanks to each of you for sharing these “best” recipes and memories. Make one of them today and remember your mom’s the best!
Food & DrinksSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Let's get to it, shall we?

I present the indisputable and 1,000% correct Pasta Sauce Power Rankings. The general rules are:. I got jarred sauce (no cans), bought standard marinara or the closest approximation I could find (no vodka sauces, no puttanesca, etc.) and tried to include no more than one jar per brand. There are a lot of sauces here and, just as when looking at a list of Chumbawamba members, it can become overwhelming and difficult to tell them apart. You won't really go wrong with, say, the top dozen or so sauces on this list.
Recipesyourgv.com

WHAT'S COOKING? Vegetable bake

I’m loving this beautiful weather. People are planting gardens and flowers and enjoying being outside. This one is a favorite of mine from one of my aunts. She was a great cook. VEGETABLE BAKE. 3 c freezer green beans, thawed. 2 medium green peppers, chopped. 6 plum tomatoes, chopped. 2...
Recipesnorwegianamerican.com

Let’s roll with the Lefse King

A conversation with Gary Legwold, author, teacher, and lefse enthusiast. It’s always a good day for lefse! Making lefse is a key part of Norwegian heritage for many Norwegian Americans, my family included. When I told my 6-year-old that I was writing about lefse for this issue, his eyes lit up, and he said, “Lefse is the BEST!”
RecipesTimes and Democrat

WHAT'S COOKING? Squash is topic at salon

With garden season under way, I have written about watermelon and cucumbers and am getting great responses from readers. It seems folks have been enjoying these veggies their whole lives but didn’t realize that vegetables comprised mostly of water could contain so many vitamins and minerals and be used to create so many recipes. Thank you for your emails and shared messages. As I was reading back over them one evening I felt squash should be the next topic. And what occurred the next day confirmed my feelings.
Recipesyourgv.com

WHAT'S COOKING? Beans and eggs

Time seems to be going by fast. It seems faster as you get older. This week I’m doing one from a lady who was a happy and joyful. She always had something going on. She was a joy to be around — Louise S. CALICO BEANS. 1 lb. ground beef...
Restaurantsmainstreet-nashville.com

Let’s eat: Where to go and what to order

Take a trip to Paris for $10. No COVID-19 restrictions, and definitely no jet lag, unless driving to East Nashville takes you over seven time zones. If you were in Paris, you’d ask for a sandwich jambon-fromage. It’s one of France’s most popular dishes. But at Citizen Market, 975 Main St., Suite 105, you can just ask for a good old ham and cheese baguette. I got one to share with my husband, who had spent time in France decades ago as a teenager. In fact, a sandwich jambon-fromage was the first thing he ordered in Paris in his baby French. He took one bite of the Nashville version and dreamily said, “This is exactly the same.”
Recipeshngnews.com

Calico Beans and more

1/4 cup cooked pork or turkey bacon, broken into small pieces. Combine baked beans, black soybeans, edamame, syrup or barbecue sauce and turkey bacon pieces in 4- to 5 1/2-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on LOW 6 to 8 hours (HIGH 3 to 4 hours). If necessary, stir in 1/2 cup water to desired consistency.
RecipesQuad-Cities Times

1. Go bananas with this frozen treat.

Need something sweet to cool off on a long day? Make your own chocolate covered chunky peanut butter filled frozen bananas at home with this super simple recipe from @soyummy. These poolside snacks will be a hit with kids—if all the adults don’t eat them first. If this heat wave...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Baked Honey Garlic Chicken Recipe

Keeping some chicken breasts in the fridge means you'll always have an easy solution for dinner. However, it can be easy to fall into a rut of preparing your chicken the same way over and over again. If your go-to methods are starting to feel a bit dull, we have a solution for you, courtesy of recipe developer and registered dietician Kristin Carli: an easy baked honey garlic chicken.
Recipes12tomatoes.com

Cauliflower Salad with Yogurt Curry Sauce

Looking for a delicious, filling salad bursting with flavor? We’ve got just the thing!. This isn’t your typical salad; in fact, you won’t find any lettuce in this recipe. You will, however, find loads of roasted cauliflower, crunchy carrots and walnuts, tangy cranberries, fresh cilantro, and a delicious curry dressing! Think of this as broccoli salad all grown up. If you’re ready to take your side salad game to the next level, this is just the recipe you need!
RecipesPosted by
Family Proof

Crispy Potato Roast: Delicious Recipes Worth Cooking

There’s all manner of ways to cook a potato. Some love to thinly slice for crunchy fries, others like a creamy mash:. Yet, the tastiest way to cook a potato has to be roasting. And this Crispy Potato Roast recipe delivers the best of both worlds – crispy and soft in all the right places.
RecipesAlliance Review

Test Kitchen: Banana Bundt Cake

If you’re looking for a dessert to bake to celebrate your mom — or even just to celebrate warmer weather — this month’s Test Kitchen is for you. The banana Bundt cake from food blogger Crazy for Crust does not mess around. It’s got two sticks of butter and a good amount of sour cream in the batter and is topped with a thick layer of cream cheese frosting. (To be honest, if my mom knew what was in this cake, she probably wouldn’t eat it.) But if you’re headed to a barbecue or a brunch this month, I think this decadent recipe is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.