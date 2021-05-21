Riverside Medical Group Closing It’s Hoboken COVID Testing Site, Shifting Operation to It’s 3 Local Offices

Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla today thanked Dr. Raj Brahmbhatt and the Riverside Medical Group team for their continued service to Hoboken residents throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 testing site operated by Riverside Medical Group in partnership with the Hoboken Health Department will be closing and transitioning testing operations to the three Riverside offices in Hoboken. Riverside has operated a public testing site in Hoboken since March of 2020, providing over 60,000 COVID-19 tests throughout the pandemic to the Hoboken community. Riverside’s testing site was the first public, rapid-testing location in New Jersey and one of the first in the tri-state area.