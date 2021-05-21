newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hoboken, NJ

Riverside Medical Group Closing It’s Hoboken COVID Testing Site, Shifting Operation to It’s 3 Local Offices

By Jeffrey Henig
hudsontv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Ravi S. Bhalla today thanked Dr. Raj Brahmbhatt and the Riverside Medical Group team for their continued service to Hoboken residents throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 testing site operated by Riverside Medical Group in partnership with the Hoboken Health Department will be closing and transitioning testing operations to the three Riverside offices in Hoboken. Riverside has operated a public testing site in Hoboken since March of 2020, providing over 60,000 COVID-19 tests throughout the pandemic to the Hoboken community. Riverside’s testing site was the first public, rapid-testing location in New Jersey and one of the first in the tri-state area.

hudsontv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Washington, NJ
Hoboken, NJ
Government
Hoboken, NJ
Health
City
Riverside, NJ
State
Washington State
City
Hoboken, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pcr Testing#Healthcare Workers#City Management#Service Management#Operations Management#Community Management#Shifting Operation#Local Offices#Hoboken Police Department#Bijou Properties#Hoboken Cert Sgt#Pcr#Hoboken Residents#Testing Operations#Medical#Covid 19 Testing#Continued Testing#Location#Dr Raj Brahmbhatt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Hoboken, NJhudsontv.com

Latest on Hoboken Infrastructure Project Upgrade Schedules

Community Construction Updates For Citi Bike Stations, Rebuild by Design, Flood Infrastructure and Sewer Upgrades. The City of Hoboken is continuing with a number of quality of life projects this week. Below are construction updates on the installation of Citi Bike stations, Rebuild by Design flood protection project, 5-acre Northwest Resiliency Park, flood infrastructure and sewer upgrades. Schedules may change pending weather conditions.
Hoboken, NJhudsontv.com

Hoboken Reseeding Several City Parks & Upgrading Dog Run At Elysian Park

The City of Hoboken is implementing an organic lawn care program at Church Square Park and Elysian Park, in partnership with the Friends of Elysian Park and Friends of Church Square Park. The focus is on improving lawns by building soil health and increasing coverage of resilient grass species. Newly seeded lawn areas at Church Square Park, Elysian Park, and 7th & Jackson Park will remain fenced off for several weeks while the seed mix germinates and new grass begins to grow. Please obey park signage to stay out of newly seeded lawn areas.
Hoboken, NJhobokengirl.com

The Lunchtime Ministry: Serving the Homeless Community in Hoboken for 50 Years

In the past year, homelessness—already a major issue—has been on the rise. The January 2020 Point-In-Time & Housing Inventory County determined that Hudson County saw a 6% increase in homelessness overall with nearly 1,000 people experiencing homelessness in Hoboken specifically. With the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbating resources in communities nationwide and likely having an impact on these rates, programs like The Lunchtime Ministry are vital.
Hoboken, NJhobokengirl.com

30 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

“Didn’t see this happening but Rolling Stone saw my art process video and invited me into the “Culture Council” : ) Will be submitting some articles about living an Art Life soon and they might even be published on RollingStone.com. Pretty cool how things link up and wanted to share.”
Jersey City, NJhobokengirl.com

Raine + River Apothecary to Open in Jersey City Next Month

One of the most exciting parts of this past year has been looking forward to the openings of new storefronts, restaurants, salons, and more. Things that the public can regularly enjoy post-COVID-19. Hoboken Girl has learned that Raine and River, a Herbal Apothecary for all physical and spiritual needs, is opening a store location in Jersey City next month. Read on to learn more about Raine and River Apothecarys including the mission, the founder’s background, and what customers can expect at the shop.