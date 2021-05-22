newsbreak-logo
From the County Prosecutor: The Blake ‘Fix’ — Where Do We Go From Here?

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTo know where we are going, we must know how we got here. Many were surprised by the Washington Supreme Court’s ruling in Blake; however, Washington state was the last state with a strict liability felony drug possession law. Regardless, the impact of the ruling was clear and widespread. Within hours of the decision, the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office was presenting orders for the release of inmates benefitting from the ruling, as was ultimately required. Frankly, the immediate response coordinated between this office, the Lewis County Clerk’s Office, local defense counsel and the Lewis County Superior Court, saved my office and the county a lot of time and money.

