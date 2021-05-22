Former District Court Judge Mike Roewe, 73, Remembered as Mentor, Community Servant
This week, the community mourns former Lewis County District Court judge and notable volunteer Mike Roewe, whose death was announced on Monday. Roewe’s brother, David Roewe, first posted news of the death to a Facebook group on May 17. “Our community has lost one of it's special people with the passing of Mike Roewe,” David wrote in the post. “He spent his entire life serving his community and his Faith. Rest in Peace my Brother.”www.chronline.com